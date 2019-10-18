'I'm just as capable' as any man: Women sign up for Labrador City firefighter boot camp

With Labrador City looking to recruit new firefighters — and to diversify its firehouse — the town recently hosted a boot camp for women interested in learning what the job is all about.

Julie Albert, 18, and Peyton Loder, 22 — an esthetician and letter carrier, respectively — were among the 10 women who decided to check it out.

"My dad has been a firefighter for a very long time. Just seeing him and what he does and growing up around the fire station, it really hits home hard," Albert said at last weekend's boot camp.

Loder, meanwhile, said she remembered touring the fire hall when she was little.

"It's just always interested me and I've always had a lot of respect for firefighters," she said, adding she's always liked physical challenges.

"I'm ready to get my butt kicked, honestly."

The women say they hope to diversify the department in what is a traditionally male profession. Between Labrador City and Wabush's fire departments, Labrador West has seven female firefighters.

We just want to let them know that in this department and a lot of departments, the women will be respected as much as the men. - Joe Power

"It's definitely intimidating but at the end of the day it is what it is," said Albert. "I'm just as capable of doing what all of these men are doing. I might have to put in a little but more work because I'm not a big person, but that's fine."

Loder agreed.

"I think it's important to break gender barriers," she said.

Chief Joe Power says that's important to the department too.

"We just want to let them know that in this department and a lot of departments, the women will be respected as much as the men. We too want to break those gender barriers that are out there," he said

The women were shown a car fire and vehicle-extrication methods such as the Jaws of Life, and were provided some medical and hazmat training as part of a one-day crash course on what the department does, Power explained.

While official recruitment starts in January, the boot camp was designed for women to get an idea of what a day in the life could be like.

"We're trying to encourage more females to get into the fire service, and throughout the whole province there is a problem with recruitment and retention," he said.

"The more females, the more minorities we can get involved, it's going to help that problem."

