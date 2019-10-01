Skip to Main Content
Fire damages apartment building in Labrador City
CBC News ·
Fire crews responded to an early-morning fire at a Labrador City apartment building Monday. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

More than a dozen people are out of their homes after a fire at an apartment building in Labrador City. 

It happened around 4 a.m. Monday on Bartlett Drive. 

The Red Cross said there is both fire damage and significant smoke damage to the building, which has 11 apartments. 

Red Cross volunteers have arranged emergency hotel rooms for three adults from two apartments, while others are staying with friends or family in the community. 

The group is also helping out with food and clothing for some people. 

