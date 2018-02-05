La Scie fire hall, library burn in Saturday blaze
Building likely considered a 'write off,' says mayor
A significant fire in La Scie has devastated a key building in the community, which houses the town's fire hall and a number of other important services.
According to La Scie Mayor Kimberly Morey, the fire started early Saturday, burning intensely around 9 a.m.
In addition to housing the community's fire hall, the building is also home to local ambulance service, a library, family resource centre and council chambers.
As of 3:30 p.m., Morey said the fire has been extinguished. However, she said the building appears to be a "write off," causing a major loss for the town.
Due to the lost community space, Morey said the town's fire truck, ambulance and council chambers will now be hosted at Cape St. John Arena in La Scie for the time being. Ice was scheduled to be put down on the rink this week.
While crews remained on scene, Central Health issued a post on social media saying the fire was restricting emergency communications. Residents in the area are asked to call 911 for fire or emergency services, where calls will be redirected to the Baie Verte Peninsula Health Centre.
With files from Janelle Kelly