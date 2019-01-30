New
Elderly couple lose home in La Scie fire, Red Cross says
The Canadian Red Cross is helping an elderly couple who lost their home and personal belongings in a fire on the Baie Verte Peninsula Tuesday.
The relief agency said in a release that the couple wasn't hurt, but the fire destroyed their two-storey house.
Volunteers are helping the couple with emergency accommodations, winter clothing, food and other essentials, the agency said.