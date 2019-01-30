Skip to Main Content
Elderly couple lose home in La Scie fire, Red Cross says
The Canadian Red Cross is helping an elderly couple who lost their home and personal belongings in a fire Tuesday.

A fire in an outport on one of Newfoundland's northern peninsulas left an elderly couple homeless. (Submitted by Jolene Whalen)

The Canadian Red Cross is helping an elderly couple who lost their home and personal belongings in a fire on the Baie Verte Peninsula Tuesday.

The relief agency said in a release that the couple wasn't hurt, but the fire destroyed their two-storey house.

Volunteers are helping the couple with emergency accommodations, winter clothing, food and other essentials, the agency said.

