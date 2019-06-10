Power back to normal at Miller Centre after blown transformer
The Dr. L.A. Miller Centre in St. John's has had power restored, after operating on limited electricity resulting from a blown transformer.
St. John's centre was operating on limited power since June 6
Eastern Health said in a statement Monday morning that power had been restored Sunday evening.
All affected outpatient appointments will resume Tuesday, while in-patient programs are back to normal, Eastern Health said.
The electricity had been reduced to limited operations since Thursday.
Over the weekend, Darryl Hutchings, whose father is a patient at the facility, said the outage was making an already uncomfortable situation worse.
"It's impacted my father because there's no air conditioning. It's really warm, it's really humid. He's very sick," Hutchings told CBC.
