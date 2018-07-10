Hiker falls over embankment at La Manche park, safety warning issued

A woman fell off a 14-foot embankment at La Manche Provincial Park on the Southern Shore Monday, prompting police to issue a warning to hikers.

Police were called about the incident just after 6:30 p.m.

The woman had fallen near the suspension bridge, a popular spot for hiking during the warmer months.

She was airlifted to the Health Sciences Centre in St. John's with non-life threatening injuries, RCMP said.

People are being reminded to exercise caution when hiking the vast number of wooded trails in the province this summer.

RCMP advise people to:

Check local weather conditions;

Tell others where you are going and when you will return;

Consider hiking with another person or group;

Use extreme caution when travelling near the edge of cliffs;

Ensure you have food and something to drink;

Dress according to the weather and terrain;

Carry a fully-charged smartphone and first aid kit.

