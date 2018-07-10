New
Hiker falls over embankment at La Manche park, safety warning issued
Woman fell 14 feet near suspension bridge, popular spot for summer hikers.
Woman fell 14 feet near suspension bridge; airlifted to hospital with non-life threatening injuries
A woman fell off a 14-foot embankment at La Manche Provincial Park on the Southern Shore Monday, prompting police to issue a warning to hikers.
Police were called about the incident just after 6:30 p.m.
The woman had fallen near the suspension bridge, a popular spot for hiking during the warmer months.
She was airlifted to the Health Sciences Centre in St. John's with non-life threatening injuries, RCMP said.
People are being reminded to exercise caution when hiking the vast number of wooded trails in the province this summer.
RCMP advise people to:
- Check local weather conditions;
- Tell others where you are going and when you will return;
- Consider hiking with another person or group;
- Use extreme caution when travelling near the edge of cliffs;
- Ensure you have food and something to drink;
- Dress according to the weather and terrain;
- Carry a fully-charged smartphone and first aid kit.