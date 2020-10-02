Davidsville man facing charges after investigation into Gander Bay death in June

Kyle Mullett, 24, is facing a number of charges related to a death in Gander Bay in June. (cbc)

A Davidsville, N.L., man is facing charges following an RCMP investigation into a death in Gander Bay on June 6.

In a media release Friday afternoon, the RCMP said Kyle Mullett, 24, was charged Sept. 8 under the Small Vessel Regulations for not having a personal flotation device of appropriate size for himself as the operator of the Sea-Doo, or for his passenger, who died after the watercraft he was riding overturned.

At the time, the RCMP said the Sea-Doo flipped about 45 metres from the shore. Mullett was rescued by a bystander, but the 24-year-old passenger, who police say was not wearing a life-jacket, disappeared into the water. He was found two days later after an extensive search by police, Bonavista Bay Search and Rescue and an underwater recovery team.

Mullett is also charged with not having a required buoyant heaving line, used if someone falls into the water, aboard the Sea-Doo, and with not having the Sea-Doo licenced.

He's also charged under the Competency of Operators of Pleasure Craft Regulations with not having a licence to operate a pleasure craft.

Mullett is set to appear in court on Dec. 1, according to the RCMP.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador