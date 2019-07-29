A chicken, this artist is not: Kyle Bustin tackles massive Mary Brown's wall

Chickens can't really fly, and neither can human artist Kyle Bustin — who, thankfully, has a lift to help him create a massive mural on the side of what will soon be a new Mary Brown's location in downtown St. John's.

Bustin's work has graced the walls of alleys and buildings in the area for years, with his colourful scenes grabbing the eye of anyone who passes by.

And now, his latest mural will cover up the massive red brick exterior wall of the Mary Brown's still under construction at the corner of Water and Adelaide streets.

"It's amazing to have this nice big canvas like right in the middle of downtown, it's super visible, super high traffic, super tourist area. It's an amazing spot to have the opportunity to paint," Bustin said.

Artist Kyle Bustin is tackling a massive brick wall in downtown St. John's. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

The N.L.-based fast food company reached out to Bustin to ask him to create something to tell a story of the province — with, of course, a little bit of chicken thrown in for good measure.

"As soon as I got the call to propose something to Mary Brown's, I immediately wanted to paint a bunch of chickens, because I think they're fun to paint, and I thought it would be kind of a cheeky play on things," Bustin told CBC's On The Go.

"I wanted to kind of replace people with chickens, and for me that was my nod to them as the client for this job, and it was also a way to kind of still keep the mural light and fun and paint a bunch of weird characters that I was hoping to paint."

The mural is being done in stages, with Bustin and his team working in increments to get the full picture. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

The hope is that people walking by will be grabbed by the busy colours and numerous characters in the mural.

People driving past it won't get the full effect, but will hopefully be inspired to take a walk past to get a closer look.

"It's gonna be a huge, colourful, bright thing, so tourists walking down Water will see this big mural and they'll probably want to come and look at it," Bustin said.

"It's beneficial for me for the exposure, and me and my team for the exposure, as well as for Mary Brown's."

Soon, this full exterior wall at Mary Brown's on Water Street will be filled with colourful paints. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

Bustin doesn't focus on street art, but is no stranger to the scene, and knows there's always a possibility of his artwork being compromised by some other work going over top of it.

But that's just the nature of the beast, Bustin said, adding that anyone who does artwork outside in St. John's there are plenty of other challenges — like wet weather year round — that can compromise your work.

Bustin and his team will be working on the painting until Aug. 12.

