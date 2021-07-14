Accused murderer Kurt Churchill's case set over for another 2 weeks

Kurt Churchill, pictured here in a file photo, is accused of murdering James Cody in July 2020. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

The case against Kurt Churchill, who is charged in connection with a killing in St. John's last year, was set over again at provincial court in St. John's on Wednesday, as the matter made little progress before the court for the second week in a row.

Churchill's case was set over for status Wednesday and is now scheduled to appear back before the court on July 28.

The case was also set over on July 8 because the Crown prosecutor had yet to receive a file on the investigation from police, also known as court disclosure.

Lawyer Robby Ash, who is representing Churchill, said last week that his client is "very eager to bring an application for bail."

A bail hearing would take place at the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador. Churchill will have to show why he should be released from custody.

Because of the murder charge, Churchill will also have to be tried in Supreme Court.

Armed Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers and an investigator are seen combing Craigmillar Avenue in the wake of a fatal shooting in July 2020. (Paul Daly for CBC)

Churchill was arrested in Toronto in June in connection to the killing of James Cody, 47, who was found shot dead on Craigmillar Avenue in St. John's in the early morning hours of July 5, 2020.

Police investigators found a handgun on a property behind 40 Craigmillar Ave., a home owned by Churchill, three days after Cody's murder.

Police also found $434,000 in cash inside the home and launched a money-laundering and proceeds of crime investigation, according to court documents.

Churchill is facing the following charges in relation to Cody's death:

Murder.

Using a firearm in the commission of an offence.

Careless use of a firearm.

Possession of an unauthorized firearm.

Possession of a prohibited firearm.

Tampering with the serial number of a firearm.

Police have confirmed Churchill and Cody were known to each other, but have not said whether Cody was targeted.

Churchill does not have a criminal record.

