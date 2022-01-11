N.L. teacher accused of sexually exploiting a minor won't stand trial until 2023

A substitute teacher accused of sexually exploiting a minor won't go to trial until next year, the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador decided Tuesday.

Krysta Grimes, a substitute teacher in her early 30s, is charged with having sexual contact with an underage student.

Grimes's lawyer, Rosellen Sullivan, appeared on her behalf.

Grimes allegedly touched an underage boy for a sexual purpose somewhere in Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove, but a publication ban prevents the reporting of any information that could identify the complainant.

She was charged in August 2019 after an eight-month investigation, following a complaint to the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District. The alleged incident occurred in the spring of 2018.

Her previous trial dates, set for this year, were moved after Grimes hired Sullivan as her new lawyer.

Her new trial date is set for Jan. 11, 2023.

