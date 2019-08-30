St. John's teacher Krysta Grimes charged with sexual exploitation

A substitute teacher under investigation since January is now charged with a sex crime against a youth.

Krysta Grimes is charged with unlawfully committing sexual exploitation.

According to court documents, Grimes was "in a position of trust or authority towards a young person," when she "did for a sexual purpose touch directly or indirectly a part of her body with the body of [the alleged victim]."

The boy listed in court documents is a youth but CBC News has been unable to ascertain his age. It's alleged the incident took place between March 1, 2018, and June 30, 2018.

Last winter, the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District confirmed a teacher was being investigated after unspecified complaints.

According to news clippings and rosters listed online, Grimes had previously served as teacher representative for the Gonzaga High senior boys' hockey team.

She is due for an appearance at St. John's provincial court on Oct. 17.

