Teacher accused of sexual contact with minor elects trial by judge and jury

A teacher charged with having sexual contact with an underage student is planning on fighting her case in front of a judge and jury.

Krysta Grimes did not appear in court on Thursday, but her lawyer, Ian Patey, elected for a trial at the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador in St. John's.

Before that happens, Grimes will have a preliminary inquiry, where a judge will hear the evidence against Grimes and decide if it is worth going to trial. That will happen on Oct. 15.

Details are vague on the charge against Grimes, but it's alleged she had sexual contact with a minor in Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove between the beginning of March and the end of June in 2018.

Grimes was a substitute teacher at the time of the alleged offence.

While the legal age of consent in Newfoundland and Labrador is 16, sexual exploitation charges can be laid when a person is in a position of trust or authority over a youth between the ages of 16 and 18.

The Crown prosecutor on the case chose to proceed by indictment, meaning they are seeking jail time if Grimes in convicted.

With an indictment, Grimes would be facing a minimum of one year in custody and a maximum of up to 14 years.

