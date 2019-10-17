Teacher accused of sexually exploiting minor gets union lawyer

A substitute teacher accused of sexually exploiting a minor is being represented by her union's lawyer in court.

Krysta Grimes did not appear in court Thursday morning when her name was called, but Greg Kirby, a senior lawyer with St. John's firm O'Dea Earle, appeared on her behalf.

A lawyer in the province since 1994, Kirby typically handles personal injury, administrative law, civil litigation and real estate.

O'Dea Earle is the law firm of choice for the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association. According to NLTA policy, legal assistance is provided on a case-by-case basis, if "the association considers that the case arises as a result of their role as a teacher."

A spokesperson for the union confirmed to CBC on Thursday that Grimes's charges fall under the policy.

Case set over for status update

There was very little movement on the Grimes case Thursday morning. A new date was set for Nov. 18, and a publication ban was placed on anything that could identify the complainant.

It's alleged Grimes touched an underage boy for a sexual purpose somewhere in Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove.

The 31-year-old substitute teacher came under investigation in January when a complaint was made to the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District.

The legal age of consent in the province is 16; however, a sexual exploitation charge can be laid if one person is in a position of authority over somebody between the ages of 16 and 18.

It carries a minimum sentence of 90 days in jail and a maximum of 14 years in federal prison.

