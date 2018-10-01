N.L. hip-hop artist Kielley Koyote gets nod from Rolling Stone India

At first glance St. John's rapper Kielley Koyote looks more likely to mend a net than drop a verse, but don't let the big beard and flannel fool you.

Between countless hours in the recording booth, touring and traveling all the way to Sweden, Koyote — whose real name is Josh Kielley — is devoted to his art.

"So far I've toured across Newfoundland once. I've also done a cross-Canada tour this past June. I've just recently gotten back from a Swedish trip as well, for the Live at Heart music conference," Kielley said.

Live at Heart 2018 took place in September in Orebro, Sweden, and is one of Scandinavia's largest music festivals. Many international journalists attended the events, and one in particular took a liking to Kielley's rhymes.

Rolling Stone India

Of the 150 artists at Live at Heart, Anurag Tagat, of Rolling Stone's India outlet, featured Kielley in his rundown of the festival's Top 10 artists.

"Josh Kielley aka Kielley Koyote might look like he could growl into a mic, but he offers razor-sharp wit and rhymes about his own life and weaknesses on his latest EP Weak Days, which even got hype from rap star Gucci Mane," Tagat wrote.

Kielley was performing at a festival in Sweden when he caught the eye — or ear — of a journalist with Rolling Stone India.

Kielley was the only North American act to get a nod in the piece.

"I wasn't expecting that," he said. "I still have to get up and go to my job and try to make sure that I get up early."

"I haven't really registered it yet, but it's an amazing and humbling experience just to be noted."

Honorary Newfoundlander

Kielley was born in Markham, Ont., but considers himself a rapper from St. John's.

"I've been living here for most of my life, so I'd be considered an honorary Newfoundlander," he said.

Keilley says he has to keep touring and releasing tracks if he wants more Rolling Stone write-ups. (Mark Cumby/CBC)

With his flannels and facial hair he looks more like a Newfoundlander than a rapper, and he says the subversion of expectations works in his favour.

"Whenever I would actually go up on stage, people would assume I would take out a ukulele or a banjo and sing a couple folk tunes," Kielley said.

"I just blow everybody out of the water in that sense."

Planning a tour

Kielley has a full team working behind him on his music. Ryan Paddle is his longtime producer, and Isaac Hansen is his sound technician.

Issac Hansen, Kielley's sound technician, works in the homemade studio.

Kielley's girlfriend, Wendy Morgan, is his manager.

"He's a hard worker, which makes him easy to manage," she said.

It's not all music festivals and Rolling Stone write-ups, though. In order to gain more exposure and make a name for himself, Kielley said he needs to keep touring and releasing tracks.

"My team and I are planning a tour very, very soon," he said

"We're planning on going across Newfoundland.… Maybe bring some more numbers to the shows and just see how much of a local crowd I would be able to draw."

