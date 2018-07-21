St. John's woman brings modern flavours to ancient beverage

Kombucha may not be high on most grocery lists, but the fermented drink has built a cult following among health food enthusiasts.

In St. John's, Sondra Nurse is a big proponent of kombucha — so much so that she decided to open the St. John's Fermentary.

The appeal of kombucha goes far beyond its taste, Nurse said. Fans believe the fermented beverage packs a big nutritional punch. It is often described as a powerful antibacterial drink that promotes healthy digestive function.

The St. John's-made kombucha comes in different sizes. (Submitted by Sondra Nurse)

"The main health benefits would be the probiotics, the enzymes, and the bio-available nutrients, which basically means nutrients that are easily absorbed because they are pre-digested by the actual bacteria and yeast in the fermentation process," Nurse told CBC Radio's On The Go.

"When you add a second flavour, which would be the herbs and spices — for example, hibiscus — you also get the benefit of the available nutrients of that specific herb, spice or flavour."

The tea is not without its detractors, including Health Canada.

It has said it doesn't support claims that Kombucha has any health benefits.

After studying holistic nutrition and natural health in school, Nurse became hooked on incorporating fermented foods — like sourdough breads, fermented veggies, and now, kombucha — into her diet.

The St. John's Fermentary is brewing a local kombucha in a number of flavours. (The St. John's Fermentary/Facebook)

Nurse eventually started the St. John's Fermentary, where she produces kombucha in a variety of different flavours, including ginger, concord grape and cranberry rose, to name a few.

As you may have guessed, the kombucha creation process does not happen overnight.

"Essentially there is something called a 'SCOBY,' which is a symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast, and that is what actually does the conversion of the fermented tea," she said.

St. John's Fermentary products are featured at the Night Market. (Submitted by Sondra Nurse)

"So you make your sweet tea mixture first — we use organic cane sugar, we use organic black tea and organic green tea that converts over a good month, sometimes a little bit less depending on the temperature. And then you add a flavour at the end, which we add organic herbs and spices, organic juices, and that is what is called the second fermentation."

Interest in the fermented concoction is ever increasing, and kombucha breweries can be found all across Atlantic Canada. For the true kombucha connoisseur, there is Boochfest — Canada's international kombucha festival, which takes place in Ottawa on July 22.

Sondra Nurse's kombucha is sold at a number of retailers in St. John's. (Submitted by Sondra Nurse)

For those wanting to try a local version of this ancient fermented beverage, Nurse's kombucha can be found in stores such as the Natural Health Shop, Simply For Life, and Food For Thought.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador