Kamutik W sets sail for the first time to Labrador's north coast

Residents in Labrador are watching closely as the new ferry servicing the north coast set off on its inaugural run Tuesday afternoon from Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

"I think the boat is very nice," said Vivian Antoine, a Happy Valley-Goose Bay resident originally from Natuashish, who was among the crowd of onlookers that gathered Monday to catch a glimpse of the Kamutik W in port prior to its departure.

The ferry is named after an Inuit sled designed for snowy and icy conditions.

"Looks like a Kamutik anyway when I look at it... a big Kamutik," said Antoine, with a laugh.

The vessel arrived in Happy Valley-Goose Bay Sunday, a few weeks later than its operator Labrador Marine had planned. The ferry was delayed overseas, undergoing last minute renovations that included upgrades to its accommodations.

Vivian Antoine is from Natuashish but came to get a look at the new coastal ship. She says Kamutik is a fitting name for the vessel. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCLabrador?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCLabrador</a> <a href="https://t.co/BkclJ9ZWD7">pic.twitter.com/BkclJ9ZWD7</a> —@JacobBarkerCBC

"It's been a long process and a little bit overdue but we finally have her here," said Mel Woodward, the vice-president of marketing for the Woodward Group of Companies.

"We were limited in the time that we had to do the retrofit and we knew it was going to be a tight window."

The government awarded a 15-year, approximately $14.6-million contract to operate the north coast ferry service to Labrador Marine, which is part of the Woodward Group of Companies, last fall, in partnership with Nunatsiavut Marine.

Woodward said the company has been working continuously since then to get the vessel prepared.

"We're anxious to get ready and get started with the service," Woodward said.

The Kamutik W arrived in port at Happy Valley-Goose Bay port Sunday afternoon. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

'Revolutionary' service

The new, eight-year-old ferry boasts roll-on, roll-off service for vehicles for the first time on the coast.

"It's revolutionary with respect to the service that we're going to have on the Labrador coast," Woodward said.

Mel Woodward is with the Woodward Group of Companies, which owns Labrador Marine. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"It transcends the way people and goods have been moved."

But some concerns have been raised whether or not the coast's small ports can handle large vehicles, like tractor trailers, moving from ship to shore at different tidal levels.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Makkovik?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Makkovik</a> dock this morning. Pouring concrete for the new ferry ramp. Cutting it short. <a href="https://t.co/1LqmkBzh1I">pic.twitter.com/1LqmkBzh1I</a> —@BarryAndersen3

Dennis White, the vice-president of operations for the Woodward Group of Companies', said long ramps added to the Kamutik should help with loading and offloading. Ramps for the wharves in north coast communities are also close to completion, he said.

"We got two more to do: Nain and Natuashish... by the end of next week" White said.

Some onlookers Monday were pleased with the idea of vehicle service.

"That's good, you can go [and] take your machine with you, that's different," said Don Colburn, who lives in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, but is originally from Postville, which is on Kamutik's run.

Roll on - roll of service has begun to the North Coast of Labrador. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCLabrador?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCLabrador</a> <a href="https://t.co/DuNtkWqknM">pic.twitter.com/DuNtkWqknM</a> —@JacobBarkerCBC

The boat can take up to 120 regular-sized vehicles, as well as eight spots for tractor trailers. It replaces the Northern Ranger, an aging vessel which launched in 1986.

