Kittens recovering after being abandoned in Cormack snowbank

Six kittens found in the snow near Cormack are lucky to be alive after a pair of passing travellers found them huddled together and freezing.

A trucker found three black cats, which are roughly 10 to 12 weeks old, in a snowbank on Sunday. The next day, another driver got out of her car and crawled through the snow to rescue three more cats, believed to be 4 or 5 months old, in the same area.

The first three were taken to a rescue group in Deer Lake, the others went to a group in Corner Brook.

Wight said the three kittens found on Monday appear to be older, but she and other volunteers believe all six may be related. (Nikkie Loong Marsden/Facebook)

"We are most certain that they did live in a home for upwards of 10 to 12 weeks," said Tanya Wight, a volunteer with Deer Lake Kitty Rescue, pleading for information. "Somebody must have been visiting someone over Christmas and noticed that they had these 3 — or 6 — beautiful black kittens in their care and perhaps no longer have them."

Wight said the three found on Sunday were lethargic and hypothermic. She filed a complaint with the RCMP and hopes to find out who abandoned the kittens.

Common occurrence

"I'd like to tell you it's an isolated incident, but it is not," Wight said. "As rescue groups, we quickly fill to capacity."

Wight and other volunteers believe the cats were left by someone who couldn't afford to take care of them. She said veterinarians and other supports are few and far between in rural Newfoundland. As well, spaying and neutering cats can cost hundreds of dollars.

Wight said the three kittens found Sunday were lethargic and have symptoms of upper respiratory problems. (Tanya Wight/Facebook)

"A lot of these people live in rural areas. Maybe they don't have transportation to get to an SPCA — and I'm not trying to make excuses, either. I'm just trying to understand, perhaps, why that might happen," she said.

"We get calls every other day of animals that are abandoned and in need of support. Landfill sites are a particularly common dumping ground as well as farmland area like Cormack."

Wight said all six kittens will be eventually be put up for adoption. She's caring for the smallest three and said one is being medicated. They won't be ready for new homes for a couple of weeks.

With files from Newfoundland Morning

