Kitchen fire damages Hotel Mount Pearl late Christmas night
The building was damaged by fire and smoke, but no one was inside when it happened, according to the fire department.

No one was at Hotel Mount Pearl when fire broke out on Christmas night. The business was closed for the holidays. (hotelmountpearl.ca)

A fire on Christmas night badly damaged Hotel Mount Pearl, according to the St. John's Regional Fire Department. 

The department was called just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Platoon Chief Bob Hiscock said. 

There was fire damage to the kitchen, which is where the flames broke out, Hiscock said.

There was also extensive smoke damage to one wing of the building. 

The platoon chief said no one was inside when the fire broke out. The hotel closed on Christmas Eve after the last guests left. 

Hiscock said the cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

The hotel, located at 7 Park Avenue in Mount Pearl, has three conference rooms to host events such as weddings and parties. 

It's not the first fire at the hotel. There was extensive damage to the business after a fire in February 2014

