Classic 'kit car' helped owner through difficult time, now for sale to good home

It looks like the Ferrari 308 driven by Tom Selleck in the classic '80s television series Magnum P.I., but the bright red car gleaming in Keith Whalen's garage in St. John's wasn't just a fun project. It was also a welcome relief from a "nasty" disease.

Whalen built the 1969 Bradley GT II in his spare time from a kit and the chassis of a Volkswagen Beetle.

"A friend of mine brought it back from the States for me, it was a kit car ... and he brought it back to me as a surprise and showed up here in December with it on a Skidoo trailer," said Whalen, a mechanic who was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis 14 years ago.

The 1969 Bradley GT II has a fiberglass body and was built on the steel chassis of a Volkswagen Beetle. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

Much as the name suggests, a car kit is a set of parts sold by the manufacturer which then has to be assembled into a functioning vehicle, with the mechanical systems such as the engine sourced separately.

The VW bug for the chassis was a gift from a former customer.

It ain't no Porsche or nothing, but it goes along pretty good. - Keith Whalen

A professor at Memorial University pulled up behind Whalen's house one day and handed him the keys and registration as a thank you for keeping her car running for so long.

And the car's first engine came from a well known fixture — the Jiffy cab that sat as an advertisement on a cliff on the side of the Trans Canada Highway for years.

'People go mad for this car'

Whalen has since replaced the old cab motor with a high performance engine.

"It ain't no Porsche or nothing," laughed Whalen. "But it goes along pretty good. The car only weighs seventeen hundred and eighty four pounds which is nothing, you know, the weight of a motorcycle more or less."

The vehicle took Whalen six months of evenings and weekends to build, and was a welcome distraction from the pain that eventually caused him to stop working as a mechanic in commercial garages.

"Rheumatoid arthritis is a nasty disease," said Whalen.

"You know you're in the house, and you're in that much pain, and you just can't bear with anything else. You just got to go out and pick and poke at something just to take your mind off it."

Whalen was working for Jiffy Cabs when he was building the Bradley. The first motor came from this VW Beetle. (Jiffy Cabs/Facebook)

Whalen said the kit car's design was based on three different models: the 308 Ferrari for the front, the Gullwing Mercedes for the midsection and a Corvette for the rear.

At about $15,000 to build, it was a fraction of the cost of a real Ferrari, but the car turns heads wherever it goes.

"Oh, every head. You always got people stopped and pointing at it ... people go mad for this car," said Whalen.

Up for sale, complete with tape deck

The car — complete with the still-functioning cassette deck from the original Beetle — has been quietly for sale for $15,000 for about two years now.

Keith Whalen was an auto mechanic for many years, but now works mainly on motorcycles because of his rheumatoid arthritis. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

And though Whalen said he is still very attached, he's ready for someone else to get the same enjoyment from it that he has over the years.

He won't sell it to just anyone though, and a garage is a must.

"There is someone out there for this car, someone to take it, enjoy it and not tear it up. A lot of times when a young fella gets a car like this they do tear it up," he said.

"If I had it when I was young I would tear it up. I'd wear the tires off it."

