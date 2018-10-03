St. John's lawyer Kirsten Morry finishes 3rd in challenging Jeopardy appearance

This St. John's lawyer finished in third place on Jeopardy and won $1,000 US.

Who is Kirsten Morry?

Morry appeared on Tuesday's episode of the long-running game show, answering several questions correctly — including a Daily Double that turned her fortunes around — but losing to the defending champ.

Harder than it looks

"You can't completely lose at Jeopardy, because I still have a thousand dollars," she told CBC's St. John's Morning Show on Wednesday.

Morry said trying to answer questions while actually on the show is much more challenging than shouting responses at the television from the comfort of your living room.

"It's just different when you're under the lights and under the camera, and it's hard to prepare for," she said.

Could only think of one actor with a hyphenated last name and I wrote it down because I'd rather have something than nothing. - Kirsten Morry

She did manage to get producers to add "and Labrador" to her introduction at the start of the show, even though the announcer went with the common "Newfound-lind" pronunciation for the island.

"We are a bit of an exception in terms of the pronunciation of words that end in '-land,' so I can't fault him too much. I wish I could have, but I don't have complete control," she said, laughing. (And host Alex Trebek — a Canadian himself — pronounced it flawlessly during the mid-round contestant interviews.)

Daily Double

During the game it was several answers before Morry rang in, and a couple of wrong answers had her in the red. But Morry fought back, including a gutsy $2,000 bet on a Daily Double in the second round: Morry confidently responded to "In Chapter 1 of this Betty Smith novel, we're told that the one in Francie Nolan's yard 'was neither a pine nor a hemlock'" with "What is A Tree Grows in Brooklyn?" and her correct answer pushed her from being $800 in the hole to $1,200 on the plus side.

Morry finished the first two rounds with $2,000. With the defending champ at $15,000 and the other challenger at $12,000, she would have needed both of them to bet big on Final Jeopardy — and answer wrong — to win.

Oscar Hyphenates

In the end, no one correctly answered Final Jeopardy, in the category of Oscar Hyphenates:

"This actor has never been nominated for acting — he won, though, as a writer for 1997 and as a producer for 2012."

Morry, betting her entire $2,000, guessed Daniel Day-Lewis, while the other challenger drew a blank and the champion answered "Who is backrolls?", a reference to RuPaul's Drag Race.

The answer: who is Ben Affleck?

Morry says she thought the "hyphenates" part of the category meant the answer needed to be someone with a hyphenated last name. She said she knows Day-Lewis has won multiple times for acting but she couldn't come up with anyone else.

"Couldn't get anywhere, could only think of one actor with a hyphenated last name, and I wrote it down because I'd rather have something than nothing," she said.

Morry encouraged people to try to better her appearance by taking the online test the show uses to select candidates for an audition.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador