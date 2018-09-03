MUN student who died suddenly last year honoured with new scholarship

Alex Kirkland died suddenly last year while attending Memorial University.

Family and friends of Alex Kirkland gathered outside the Blackall House residence at Memorial University Sunday to announce a new scholarship in her name and place her ashes beneath a blue spruce planted in her memory.

The 18 year-old second-year student was living at the residence when she passed away suddenly last October from complications brought on by an irregular heartbeat.

"She was a dedicated community builder and a leader in her own right, and we thought it was really important to recognize that forever by establishing this fund," said Stephanie Kirkland, Alex Kirkland's mother.

Trevor and Stephanie Kirkland prepare to bury the ashes of their daughter, Alex, beneath a blue spruce planted in her memory outside MUN's Blackall House residence. (Stephen Miller/CBC)

Kirkland was from Ottawa and more than twenty family and friends made the trip from Ontario for Sunday's celebration of her life and the new annual scholarship.

Called the Alex Kirkland Community Builder Award, it will be open first- and second-year MUN students who are community leaders like Kirkland, said her parents.



Each recipient will be awarded $1,000.

She was an avid and passionate defender of the quiet ones. - Stephanie Kirkland

According to her mother, the scholarship celebrates Kirkland's "spirit, her love of people and her ability to create space for people to come together and build a community."

"She was an avid and passionate defender of the quiet ones," she said.

Friends and family of Alex Kirkland gathered around the blue spruce planted in the student's honour on Sunday. (Stephen Miller/CBC)

Kirkland was president of her residence and, according to her family, considered MUN her second home.

They said that by burying some of her ashes beneath the spruce, the school can remain her second home forever.

"It was a big part of her life and we want to cherish everything we can about it," her father Trevor Strickland said.

