Chantel John's alleged killer Kirk Keeping now charged with attempted murder of 2nd woman

A man charged with first-degree murder in the death of Chantel John is now facing more charges, including the attempted murder of a second woman.

Kirk Keeping, 35, appeared in provincial court in Grand Falls-Windsor by video Wednesday, where Judge Robin Fowler announced he was facing three more charges in addition to the first-degree murder of Chantel John, who died in Conne River in January.

Those charges include the attempted murder of a second Conne River woman, stemming from an incident that occurred on the same day John died, Fowler said.

Kirk Keeping, 35, is being held at Her Majesty's Penitentiary in St. John's. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

He is also charged with failure to comply with a condition of an undertaking and failure to comply with a probation order.

Chantel John, 28, was killed in Conne River on Jan. 9, in what the Miawpukek First Nation called "a horrible act of violence."

Keeping is John's former partner. His next court appearance is set for May 1.

