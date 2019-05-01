Accused murderer Kirk Keeping facing more charges

The man accused of killing Chantel John in Conne River is facing a list of new charges, including impaired driving and breaching orders.

Six new charges were added next to Kirk Keeping's name on the docket Wednesday morning, when he appeared in provincial court in Grand Falls-Windsor.

These new charges accompany his first-degree murder charge in John's death, as well as attempted murder charges against a second woman.

Added on Wednesday were:

Two counts of uttering threats.



Breach of probation.



Breach of recognizance.



Impaired driving.



Breach of remand order.

Chantel John was 28 years old. (Submitted)

The 35-year-old Keeping, of St. Jacques-Coombs Cove, has yet to enter a plea to any of the charges he's facing.

John's death prompted an outpouring of grief in the small Miawpukek First Nation reserve, and around the island.

Members of her family were in the court to follow the proceedings, including cousin Danielle Bungay.

"My heart sinks every time I think about it. I can't get her out of my head."

Members of John's family wait in the courtroom in Grand Falls-Windsor. From left, her mother Ann Jeddore, her aunts Mary Bungay and Veronica McDonald, and first cousin Danielle Bungay. (CBC/Melissa Tobin )

Bungay said it helps to talk about it with family and hopes being open about what happened can help others escape domestic violence.

"Out of her tragedy, I hope that she can bring awareness to people, not only women but men, who are in an abusive relationship, to talk to somebody and do whatever you can to get out of it."

After John's death, people hung red dresses, a symbol for murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls in Canada, from trees.

John was described as a "beautiful soul" by Miawpukek Chief Mi'sel Joe, who said her death was traumatic for the community.

