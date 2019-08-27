ATV drivers charged after complaints spark RCMP patrols in King's Point
Multiple charges laid against 2 men from the community
Police in Springdale have charged two men following complaints about all-terrain vehicle drivers from residents in the nearby community of King's Point.
While policing the area last Monday evening, the RCMP spotted a man driving his ATV on a residential road.
As a result, the 21-year-old man from King's Point was charged with operation of an unregistered vehicle and driving an ATV on the road without a driver's licence. Police impounded the ATV.
Four days later, police said they watched as an ATV sped through the community.
The driver, a 31-year-old man from King's Point, was located and arrested. His ATV was impounded.
He was released from custody after being charged under the Highway Traffic Act with driving with an expired driver's licence, operation of a vehicle without insurance, and operation of an unregistered vehicle.
He was also charged with operating an ATV on the roadway and operation of an ATV without reasonable consideration for others.
