Musician King Sway shares his battle with depression on his debut album

St. John's musician King Sway released his debut album, Day Dreaming, in 2020, sharing stories of his struggles with mental health and his battle against depression. (Munyaradzi Siyawamwaya)

St. John's musician Farai (King Sway) Gwasira has never been one to shy away from hard topics in his music, with his latest release sharing his own struggles with the world.

Gwasira, simply called "Sway" by friends and family, released his latest single, Winter (2 AM), earlier this month following his debut album Day Dreaming. The album covers topics ranging from past relationships and his connection to spirit, while touching darker topics like his own mental health struggles and battle with depression.

"I figured it would be a bit hypocritical for me to come out encouraging people to seek help and to tackle their problems if I don't confront my own," Sway told CBC Radio's Weekend AM.

"I thought kind of putting it out there would give others the confidence to know we're not alone in this."

LISTEN | King Sway speaks with Weekend AM host Paula Gale about his debut album, Day Dreaming:

Weekend AM 15:54 King Sway is not afraid of tough subjects in his album, Day Dreaming First Listen: Paula Gale speaks with King Sway. 15:54

Sway is undoubtedly at his most vulnerable on Addiction, detailing a story of self-struggle and past thoughts of suicide through lines like, "I would pop pills just to get by, I was so low that I'd get high," and "How many times in a week can I die?"

He said the song is also a message of hope to those who are struggling, coming from his own experiences.

"Addiction actually is about me," he said. "Even if you want to come forth about what you're going through, it becomes difficult to because it's something that is somewhat of a touchy topic.

"People have been very accepting of it. People have shared their stories with me as well, and it couldn't have gone any better."

The search for inspiration

Over the past year, Sway said the hardest part of the pandemic has been the struggle to find inspiration through two lockdowns saying "It's kind of hard to keep your sanity when you're staring at the same four walls all day."

However when inspiration strikes, it can come at any time — hence the name of his latest single.

Day Dreaming tackles a range of topics. (King Sway/Soundcloud)

"It was actually written in winter around those early morning hours," he said. "I find it difficult to sleep when I have a story to tell that I have not told. Once that inspiration hits, I can't ignore it."

About First Listen:

Do you have a new album of music that Weekend AM should know about for First Listen? Email us, wam@cbc.ca, and tell us about it.

You can hear First Listen on Sundays on Weekend AM from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. (5:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. in Labrador) on CBC Radio One.

Where to get help:

Canada Suicide Prevention Service: 1-833-456-4566 (phone) | 45645 (text, 5:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. NT). | crisisservicescanada.ca

In Quebec (French): Association québécoise de prévention du suicide: 1-866-APPELLE (1-866-277-3553).

Kids Help Phone: 1-800-668-6868 (phone), live chat counselling at www.kidshelpphone.ca.

Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention: Find a 24-hour crisis centre