Why these kids can't wait to start kindergarten
These kids are about to head off on one of life's biggest journeys, and they can't wait to get started. We asked kids who are starting kindergarten this week to tell us what they're most excited about. Check out these A+ answers.
First bus ride, first school teacher, first chance meet kids who could become your friends for life.
The first day of kindergarten offers a lot to get excited about. And right now, thousands of kids and their families across the province are feeling it.
We asked soon-to-be kindergarteners to send in a video (with mom or dad's help), telling us why they're excited to begin their school journey. Call it an extra-credit assignment.
Click the video player to see all the too-cute replies.
