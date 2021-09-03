Why these kids can't wait to start kindergarten

First bus ride, first school teacher, first chance meet kids who could become your friends for life.

The first day of kindergarten offers a lot to get excited about. And right now, thousands of kids and their families across the province are feeling it.

We asked soon-to-be kindergarteners to send in a video (with mom or dad's help), telling us why they're excited to begin their school journey. Call it an extra-credit assignment.

Click the video player to see all the too-cute replies.