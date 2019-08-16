Dildo loves Jimmy: Kimmel named honorary mayor — if he visits

After a week-long campaign American late night host Jimmy Kimmel has been named mayor of Dildo, but there's a catch.

Kimmel has yet to visit the Avalon Peninsula community, but Dildo's council was willing to choose him for the job if he agrees to come for a visit.

"We've ruled conditionally that you will be made honorary mayor," Andrew Pretty told Kimmel on Thursday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Pretty is a member of the local service district committee, and has been front and centre in most of Kimmel's segments.

"We're going to give you the honour, but you've still got to come to Newfoundland at some point," he said.

Kimmel was thrilled and agreed to the conditions.

"That goes without saying," he said.

"I will be a fair mayor, I will be a kind mayor."

The "Kimmel for Mayor" running gag started on his show Aug. 8 when he said he learned of the town's unique name and announced he wanted to be mayor of it.

Of course, Kimmel's election is only an honorary title — Dildo is a local service district and doesn't actually have a mayor.

