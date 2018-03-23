Former St. Bonaventure's accountant pleads guilty to fraud over $5K

The former accountant at St. Bonaventure's College has pleaded guilty to defrauding her then-employer of more than $5,000.

Kim Stagg, 32, entered a guilty plea through her defence lawyer at provincial court in St. John's on Thursday.

At this point, the other nine charges she's facing — including criminal breach of trust, and four counts each of forgery and using a forged document — have not been withdrawn, and remain before the court.

According to court documents, the forgery charges relate to monthly bank statements for St. Bonaventure's College.

The fraud and breach of trust charges span a period from November 2013 through March 2018, when Stagg was fired.

She was charged a year later.

Stagg is due back in court for sentencing on Sept. 4.

