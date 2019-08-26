How a Great Big Sea DVD shaped the life and death of an American woman

The complicated story of Kim Hix's love for Newfoundland started with a simple gesture — one music lover sharing a concert DVD with another music lover.

The story could have ended when she accidentally fell to her death at Cape Spear one year ago, but her family and friends have ensured it lives on.

They came to Newfoundland last week to spread her ashes and discover for themselves why she was so attached to an island so far away from her Chicago home.

"There's so much beauty, which is the thing that overwhelms me," said Brent Bertkey, a longtime friend from Kentucky.

"She loved this place so much, so you think about her dying here, and passing in the place that she loved and it gets right to your heart. It stabs right to your heart."

Great Big love

Kim Hix was a larger-than-life personality with a wide network of friends and family spanning most parts of North America.

She was at a Kentucky Derby party at Bertkey's house more than a decade ago when she met a man named Anderson Brockway — a firefighter from Ohio who had just discovered a folk-rock band from Newfoundland.

The two struck up a conversation about music, and he gave her his copy of Great Big Sea's Great Big DVD.

From that day onwards, Hix was hooked.

Great Big Sea's Alan Doyle, right, wrote on Twitter that Kim Hix was a massive fan and promoter of Newfoundland music. (Alan Doyle/Twitter)

She became the St. John's band's biggest fan, going to 208 concerts and making friends in every city she visited.

The band loved her. Whether they were playing in the American midwest or on a cruise ship in the Caribbean, Hix was there with at least a dozen friends and had an after-party planned in advance.

Some of those shows brought her to Newfoundland. The island became a haven for her — a place she loved, embraced and kept coming back to.

"She came here and she bought the lifestyle," Brockway said.

Tragedy strikes

Last August, Hix returned to Newfoundland and brought her sister, Jennifer Hinners.

They were walking along the Cape Spear national historic site on Aug. 25, 2018, overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, when she fell 15 metres off the side of a cliff. According to police, she then fell another 30 metres to a ledge by the water.

I'd want to see it and get a feel for why she loved it. Because I loved her. - Emily Hinners, niece of Kim Hix

She was 53 years old.

"It's obviously a part of me," Hinners said of that terrible, heart-wrenching day.

"I don't want it to define me. I don't want it to define her. It was an accident, it was tragic. But we need to move ahead and move beyond it."

And so Hinners and others who loved Hix came back, one year after her death, and spread her ashes off Cape Spear.

Great Big Sea lead singer Alan Doyle hugs Jennifer Hinners, sister of superfan Kim Hix. Doyle gave a toast to Hix at a gathering in Erin's Pub. (Submitted)

For days they revelled in her honour, all together — her sister, niece, old friends, new friends, even the members of Great Big Sea — to celebrate the enormity of the life she lived.

They came from Illinois, Montana, Ontario, Nova Scotia and more.

"This is the place she loved the most," said her niece, Emily Hinners.

"Even if we weren't all coming here, I'd want to see it and get a feel for why she loved it. Because I loved her."

Kim Hix's family and friends spread her ashes in the ocean off Cape Spear, one year after she died at the historic site. (Submitted)

They wanted to make sure Hix's love of Newfoundland didn't die on Aug. 25, 2018. Now it lives in all of them.

"It is everything Kim said and way more," Brockway said. "The people, the kindness, the sharing … It's a very special place and I'll be back more than once."

And it all started with a Great Big Sea DVD.

"A simple kind gesture of sharing got us all here," Brockway said.

