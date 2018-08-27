Woman who fell to her death at Cape Spear remembered as one-of-a-kind music fan

A woman who fell to her death Saturday is being remembered by the Newfoundland arts community as a one-of-a-kind personality.

"The accident at Cape Spear Saturday caused us to lose a special person and a great friend of the music of Newfoundland," wrote Great Big Sea's Bob Hallett late Sunday night on Twitter.

"Kim Hix had a huge personality and heart, and truly loved this place and the music that animates it. The cast & crew of Great Big Sea will never forget her."

Hix, 53, fell about 50 feet from a Cape Spear cliff to a rock ledge, and then fell another 100 feet to another ledge early Saturday morning, Capt. Pat Power of the St. John's Regional Fire Department told CBC.

Visiting from Chicago

Hix lived in the Chicago area and was visiting Cape Spear with her sister, according to Power. She loved the music of Great Big Sea and had been to many shows.

Photographer Bryan Kremkau became friends with Hix after she bought a photo of herself dancing at a Great Big Sea show in Tarrytown, N.Y., in 2009, and said he was sad to hear of her death.

Kim Hix was one of a kind. Gone far too soon. I can still hear her yelling "OMG its Brian Gordon!!" just for kicks. Lol! She affected the lives of anyone she met. Thoughts are with her family and many friends. —@brian_gordon

Great Big Sea's Alan Doyle posted a picture of himself with Hix, lamenting the loss of "a massive fan and promoter of Newfoundland music" and the province itself.

"Much love to all family and friends during this heartbreaking time," he wrote.

