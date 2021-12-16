Kim Christianson resigns as head of N.L.'s francophone school board

Kim Christianson has departed as CEO of Newfoundland and Labrador's francophone school district after five years Thursday, according to the district. (Marie Isabelle Rochon/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador's francophone school district announced Thursday CEO Kim Christianson has departed after five years as head of the board.

According to a news release, the move comes shortly after the beginning of her second term when she decided to "change course." Christanson has been head of the Conseil scolaire francophone provincial (CSFP) since December 2016.

"As with many people, the pandemic caused me to rethink my personal choices and to decide to return home to my family. I came to the Conseil scolaire francophone provincial to respond to a major professional challenge, and today I feel I have fulfilled my mandate and I aspire to new challenges," she said in the release.

Christianson is set to become CEO of the Centre for Leadership and Evaluation, an Ottawa-based organization dedicated to the development and growth of the Canadian Francophonie, according to the release.

CSFP chair Michaël Clair thanked Christianson for her "unwavering commitment, often under very difficult conditions," and says the search for a new CEO will begin immediately.

"Federal funding for the CSFP has increased by half a million dollars a year since 2017, a second school in St. John's is now a certainty, and the future of the Conseil scolaire itself is no longer in question," he said. "We are very grateful for her."

Unlike the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District, which is planned to be absorbed into the Department of Education, the francophone district will continue operating independently.

The district governs about 350 students as of November.