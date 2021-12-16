Kim Christianson resigns as head of N.L.'s francophone school board
Christianson has served as CEO since 2016
Newfoundland and Labrador's francophone school district announced Thursday CEO Kim Christianson has departed after five years as head of the board.
According to a news release, the move comes shortly after the beginning of her second term when she decided to "change course." Christanson has been head of the Conseil scolaire francophone provincial (CSFP) since December 2016.
"As with many people, the pandemic caused me to rethink my personal choices and to decide to return home to my family. I came to the Conseil scolaire francophone provincial to respond to a major professional challenge, and today I feel I have fulfilled my mandate and I aspire to new challenges," she said in the release.
Christianson is set to become CEO of the Centre for Leadership and Evaluation, an Ottawa-based organization dedicated to the development and growth of the Canadian Francophonie, according to the release.
CSFP chair Michaël Clair thanked Christianson for her "unwavering commitment, often under very difficult conditions," and says the search for a new CEO will begin immediately.
"Federal funding for the CSFP has increased by half a million dollars a year since 2017, a second school in St. John's is now a certainty, and the future of the Conseil scolaire itself is no longer in question," he said. "We are very grateful for her."
Unlike the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District, which is planned to be absorbed into the Department of Education, the francophone district will continue operating independently.
The district governs about 350 students as of November.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?