Got veg? New food hub on northern Avalon connects customers with local producers

Local vegetables, meats, cheeses and preserves can now be ordered online through a new food hub in the St. John's metro area. (Thinh Nguyen/CBC)

A new food hub on the northern Avalon Peninsula is focusing on buying local and growing roots in the online marketplace.

The Killick Coast Food Hub was an idea that spawned from a Portugal Cove-St.Philip's Chamber of Commerce agriculture strategic plan tabled last year. It encompasses the entire coast and includes all seven communities: Portugal Cove-St.Philip's, Bell Island, Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove, Bauline, Pouch Cove, Torbay and Flat Rock.

"It was an immediate thing we could do to help with food security," Tara Lehman, executive director of the Portugal Cove-St. Philip's Chamber of Commerce, told CBC News on Tuesday.

In simple terms, Lehman calls it a "drive-thru farmers market."

Customers can place orders online for locally grown vegetables and home made goods. The store is open every Saturday through Monday.

"On Tuesday mornings we wake up and tell the farmers and producers what they need to harvest [and] get to us. They do that over the course of Wednesday and Thursday," said Lehman.

"On Thursday customers can come to Tilt House Bakery on Portugal Cove Road or we use Big Feed Club to do food [deliveries]. They do that in the whole St. John's metro region."

That boost from Big Feed Club — a food delivery service that has recently expanding across the island in partnership with DRL Coach Lines — was a major step forward, Lehman said.

It gives the food hub the ability to reach more people, outside of just the Killick coast.

Tara Lehman is the executive director of the Portugal Cove-St. Philip's Chamber of Commerce. (Killick Coast Food Hub)

"We're talking meats, cheeses, the vegetables that are growing right now — there's a lot more to come obviously — micro greens, jams, all kinds of desserts," said Lehman.

"There is a wealth. Once potatoes, carrots, all of that come about, I think that's when we're going to see the real boom in the business."

The food hub launched only a week ago and the response has been impressive, Lehman said, adding that making the hub accessible has been a priority.

"It's just like your typical online shopping. You just set an account. We have over 140 products up there already," Lehman said.

The official grand opening is on Thursday at Tilt House Bakery.

Lehman said sales have already exceeded expectations.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador