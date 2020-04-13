'It's weird being inside': How these 2 brothers are dealing with self-isolation

Ten-year-old Dennis Morgan, left, and his 11-year-old brother, Lloyd, have been going for walks to pass the time as they continue to physically distance. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

As Newfoundland and Labrador's health officials are telling people to stay inside and practise physical distancing, kids are managing with new daily routines — and that includes wondering when school tests are coming back.

Port de Grave brothers Dennis Morgan, 10, and Lloyd, 11, have been trying to soak up the sun and get exercise where they can.

"I like being outside, and being able to run around and play with my friends. Now I can't because of [COVID-19]," Dennis said.

Lloyd said the brothers now take two to three walks per day to get out of the house.

"It's weird being inside," Lloyd added. "'Cause I'm kind of like an outside person. And I love being outside."

The boys live in a busy household, with six people, two dogs and three birds. Whenever they do get outdoors, they said, they're a lot more conscious of what's around them than they were before.

"We use rulers to help, and we sort of tried to memorize it as much as possible," Lloyd said. "Like 'OK, we need to be this far away, constantly.'"

'We should be going to school somehow'

Kids like the Morgan brothers have a lot more time on their hands after schools across the province closed due to COVID-19.

Dennis and Lloyd been trying to keep up on subjects like math and science in case any tests come up in the future, but think more could be done to help them stay on track.

"I think we should be going to school somehow," Lloyd said.

"Like maybe [using] something like Google Classroom or even like emails to our parents."

Most schools in Newfoundland and Labrador last opened for classes on March 13. The following week, classes were suspended, and the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District has already said children in kindergarten through Grade 9 will advance.

The biggest thing the boys miss about school, along with other aspects of life, is the social aspect of being in the classroom.

"I don't get to see my friends in person," Lloyd said. "So I don't really like that."

Although the boys can't be with their friends physically, they are thankful that for apps like FaceTime and Snapchat, which can help them stay connected.

"[Otherwise] we'd have to write little messages on a bird," Lloyd joked.