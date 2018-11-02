Texting now an option for kids in crisis in N.L.

Kids Help Phone is offering another way for children and youth in crisis to reach out for help, with a text message service now up and running in Newfoundland and Labrador.

"It is something young people told us they wanted. They do prefer the non-verbal way of communication," said Emily Cardwell, Kids Help Phone manager for the province.

The charitable organization formed a service partnership with U.S. based company, Crisis Text Line, to provide the texting service, which was tested in Manitoba in February and went live in Newfoundland and Labrador in September.

The Crisis Text Line should be available across the country by the end of the year. (Shutterstock)

Young people can now text TALK to 686868 to reach a trained crisis responder. The service is free and available anytime of the day or night, 365 days a year.

According to a release from Kids Help Phone, its research shows that, "42 per cent of young people would rather write than speak about their problem, and 71 per cent said they would welcome a texting option."

Cardwell said the text option is confidential, but not anonymous because the crisis responder will see the number the person is texting from.

The young person can really pick and choose what suits them best. - Emily Cardwell

An automated message is sent after the first text explaining the privacy rules and the organization's duty to report illegal or dangerous situations.

"We do have that responsibility to handle the situation safely and connect with the proper authorities. So they will be given that before the conversation starts," Caldwell told CBC Radio's Newfoundland Morning.

"At any time of the conversation, the young person can also text the word 'stop' and the conversation will end immediately. So, it's really a situation that a young person can kind of control the flow of conversation and we're there to support them for whatever it is they're struggling with."

Most texts about relationships, depression

Cardwell said the three main issues that young people have been using text service for help with are relationship problems, depression and anxiety or stress.

Overall in Newfoundland and Labrador in 2017, young people most often reached out on telephone and online chat about suicide, with anxiety and depression the next most frequent topic.

Trained crisis responders are available to support young people 365 days a year. (Kids Help Phone)

The Kids Help Phone texting service has already rolled out in Manitoba, Nunavut and Atlantic Canada, and is expected to be available in the rest of the country by the end of the year.

"We know from all of our services in general that overall, young people walk away with a better sense of understanding on how to cope with what they're dealing with," said Cardwell.

"We have a high rate of repeat users and people who would feel comfortable recommending to us to a friend, which is huge. So overall the service has been really well received."

Young people still have the option to connect with Kids Help Phone through its toll free number 1-800-668-6868, or through the live chat option on its website or Always There app.

"So we're kind of hitting those three different methods of communication and the young person can really pick and choose what suits them best," said Caldwell.

With files from Newfoundland Morning

