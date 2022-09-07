As the cost of living rises, N.L. school meal program expects to be busier than ever

Kids Eat Smart provides 38,000 meals in Newfoundland and Labrador each school day. (Halfpoint/Shutterstock)

As the cost of living rises and more families struggle to afford basic necessities, the Kids Eat Smart Foundation Newfoundland and Labrador is preparing for a busy school year.

Celina Stoyles, executive director of the foundation, told CBC News in a recent interview the number of kids participating in Kids Eat Smart clubs has increased, while the cost of providing the program has gone up too.

"What we are hearing from principals and teachers is that now more than ever, children are coming to school hungry," Stoyles said.

This year, Newfoundland and Labrador schools have shed most pandemic restrictions in a bid for normalcy. But for families struggling with the cost of everything from school supplies to groceries, that normalcy is still difficult to achieve.

According to a recent report from the University of Toronto, about 22,000 children in Newfoundland and Labrador don't have guaranteed access to food.

The report notes that childhood food insecurity negatively impacts mental and physical health.

"Food insecurity leaves an indelible mark on children's well-being," said the report.

Stoyles said the Kids Eat Smart Foundation aims to bridge that gap, providing 38,000 meals every school day to students in 269 clubs.

"It is so important, now more than ever, that children have breakfast at school, and access to healthy food," Stoyles said.

Stoyles said those healthy meals usually include milk, bread, fruit and proteins like meat, cheese and eggs — all items that have become more expensive in Canada over the past year. Those costs put pressure on families and the program itself.

"We know it's going to cost a lot more this year than it has ever cost," she said.

She said the program will likely have to do more fundraising this year, and may also turn to the federal government to help it keep up with rising costs and demand.

"We will make it happen," she said.

One in six children in Canada are affected by food insecurity. That rate is worse in Newfoundland and Labrador, where one in four children live in food-insecure households.

UNICEF has ranked Canada 37th out of 41 wealthy countries for access to healthy food for children. Canada is the only G7 country without a national school meal program.

Kids Eat Smart is one of several organizations asking the federal government to create a program that would provide healthy meals for kids in schools across the country.

"We know that has lasting physical, emotional and educational benefits," Stoyles aid.

