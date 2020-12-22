Paintings and pairs of socks: kids get creative for The Gathering Place

At the Gathering Place, hundreds of people drop by each day to get a little help: a hot meal, some clothes or a safe place to sleep.

But as more people pour in during the holiday season, fortunately, so do donations. Every little bit counts.

Recently, several groups of young people have come forward bearing creative offerings. And those small gestures have made a big impression.

"So many groups of people are reaching out, but when the group of children reach out, it's heartwarming," said Nancy Sullivan, interim executive director of the Gathering Place. "Kindness, when it starts really young, having that empathy, it is so important."

The donations consisted of cash, original artwork, and a few hundred pairs of warm socks.

The neighbourhood sock drive

A group of children living near Exeter Avenue put their parents' suggestion into action and took up a collection to help those in need. Their goal: socks, or money to buy some.

"We made lots of posters, like, lots of posters," said 10-year-old Anna Blackwood. They brought their colourful, handmade art all around the neighbourhood and then a few days later, met up again to knock on doors.

These colourful, handmade posters popped up all around the Exeter Avenue neighbourhood. (Submitted by Trudy Blackwood)

"It was very fun, because the looks on people's faces were like, very happy that we were doing it," said nine-year-old Erin Crane. "I think my feet are the most important part of my body, because they get cold easily. I didn't want people to have cold feet."

The campaign netted 275 pairs of socks and $750. Tessa Green, 10, said it was a thrill to see the massive haul after starting out with just a fun idea.

"It was like, you had all the socks, and you had all the money, and you're going out to get more socks," Tessa said. "It went from a small success to a really big thing we were doing."

Masking up and hitting the streets for the Exeter Avenue sock drive. From left: Erin Crane, Amelia Bazeley, Tessa Green, Anna Blackwood, Ryan Bourne. (Submitted by Lisa Crane)

That triumph has already taught Tessa an important lesson about giving.

"That you can just get it together, and do it. You just plan it and bring it together," she said. "It is really, really kind to do something for other people without expecting anything in return."

Anna Blackwood says knowing where all the socks would end up gave her a warm, fuzzy feeling.

"It felt really, really good because you're doing something nice for other people."

To hear the girls tell this story themselves, check out the video below.

Nifty Artz

While the kids on Exeter Avenue were working on their sock drive, in Conception Bay South, 14-year-old Devon Brook was doing what he does best: painting.

"I really love Newfoundland scenery," said Devon. "Since I grew up here, it's like a part of me now. Like right now, if I look outside, it's something that I'd love to paint."

Devon Brook turned his hobby into a business called Nifty Artz. He sells original paintings and donates a portion of every sale to charity (Nifty Artz/Facebook)

Devon has already turned his hobby into a business. He's branded himself Nifty Artz, and before the pandemic, he frequently set up his Nifty Artz table at local craft fairs and community markets. But he isn't just selling his paintings for profit.

"A portion of those proceeds will go to any charity," Devon explained. "I wanted to use it for something good."

Devon has already made donations to groups like the SPCA and Hoppy Homes Rescue. This year, he says proceeds were slim because the pandemic cut him off from potential buyers. Still, he took what he had and gave it to a good cause.

"I recently donated to the Gathering Place," Devon said. "I donated $50 from the portions I made as of this year. I gave them a piece of my art as well."

"Island in the Harbour," one of two paintings donated to The Gathering Place by 14-year old Devon Brook. (Nifty Artz/Facebook)

Devon recalls the day he walked into the Gathering Place, with the cheque in his pocket and the paintings under his arm.

"It was like a wholesome moment really," he said. "I think they were very thankful. They certainly appreciated it and I was glad to do it."

At just 14 and with several charitable donations already under his belt, Brook has learned the same lesson as Tessa Green about giving.

14-year old artist Devon Brook donated two paintings and $50 to The Gathering Place from his business, Nifty Artz. (Submitted by Charlene Brook)

"I think anyone can do it," he said. "If you have the talent and you want to help, just don't doubt yourself. That's the best advice I can give."

At the Gathering Place, Nancy Sullivan says they appreciate each and every donation, no matter who it comes from. But especially around the holidays, there's something special about children wanting to give gifts rather than receive them.

"Any boy and girl, anyone that would like to reach out to us right now, and give from your heart, the gesture small or large, we accept. And we are truly grateful for whatever we receive, and that we are able to pass it forward."

The Gathering Place interim executive director Nancy Sullivan, sorting some of the socks collected by kids in the Exeter Avenue neighbourhood. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

Make the Season Kind

