My kid has the sniffles. Now what? A guide for parents
If your child woke up with a runny noses or sore throats, it used to be no big deal. But this school year, things are different.
It’s probably a cold, but symptoms of COVID-19 are keeping kids home from school
Every parent knows that when kids go back to school, they start waking up with symptoms like runny noses and sore throats.
It used to be no big deal. But this school year, things are different.
If your child has even one symptom of COVID-19, you'll need to keep them home from class. But what else should you do, and not do, with a sick kid in your family?
No need to put your hand up; CBC's Meg Roberts has the answers.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?