My kid has the sniffles. Now what? A guide for parents

Every parent knows that when kids go back to school, they start waking up with symptoms like runny noses and sore throats.

It used to be no big deal. But this school year, things are different.

If your child has even one symptom of COVID-19, you'll need to keep them home from class. But what else should you do, and not do, with a sick kid in your family?

No need to put your hand up; CBC's Meg Roberts has the answers.