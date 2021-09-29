Skip to Main Content
Nfld. & Labrador·Video

My kid has the sniffles. Now what? A guide for parents

If your child woke up with a runny noses or sore throats, it used to be no big deal. But this school year, things are different.

It’s probably a cold, but symptoms of COVID-19 are keeping kids home from school

CBC News ·

What to do if your kid wakes up with the sniffles

19 hours ago
1:55
It's probably just a cold, but if your kid has even one symptom of COVID-19, you'll need to keep home from school. But what else? CBC's Meg Roberts has this guide for parents. 1:55

Every parent knows that when kids go back to school, they start waking up with symptoms like runny noses and sore throats. 

It used to be no big deal. But this school year, things are different.

If your child has even one symptom of COVID-19, you'll need to keep them home from class. But what else should you do, and not do, with a sick kid in your family? 

No need to put your hand up; CBC's Meg Roberts has the answers.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now