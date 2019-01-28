Trial, holding cells and a tour of a transport van, all in a lunch break for these Grade 6 students

There was very little chance Heather Martin was coming out of court without a guilty verdict — her group of Grade 6 students wouldn't have it.

"Guilty!" Hailey Barrett giggled as she pointed at her guidance counsellor, standing over the top of the judge's desk in a mock trial.

Barrett and three of her classmates took part in the Lunch with the Judge program Thursday, which has been running in courthouses across the province since 2004.

Some of the students are 12, while the others are on the cusp. That's not a coincidence — they can face charges under the Youth Criminal Justice Act beginning at age 12.

Grade 6 student Hailey Barrett declares her guidance counsellor Heather Martin guilty during a mock trial at provincial court in St. John's Thursday. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

More than 4,000 students have taken part in the program province-wide since its inception, with Bishop Abraham Elementary and St. John Bosco being the only schools involved on the northeast Avalon.

"I think it's really important that children know, you know, exactly what's going on and learning about the importance of [building] a good reputation, about being a good citizen and about leading positive lives," said Martin, the guidance counsellor who first got the school involved.

"I've been doing this now since 2004 and I think that we're always learning something new. And [hearing] different cases that we've experienced or different stories that the sheriff's officers or the judges or court clerks have shared with us."

During the court's lunch break, students make their way through security screening, with sheriff's officers making sure not to miss a step.

Then it's on to the courtroom for a mock trial and a tour of the holding cells where adults and youth — some the same age of them — sit and await court proceedings.

Each student goes through the security system with sheriff's officers, who explain how they keep the courts safe. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

"It's actually really good to know what could happen to you in the future … or now because I'm almost 12," said student Naomi Dike.

She's not Judge Judy

Not only does it shed light on the reality of entering the court system, Chief Judge Pamela Goulding said it provides an opportunity to see how things work in Canada, as opposed to what you see on television.

"When they come in and they sit down and we say, 'Well what were you expecting?' And they'd say, 'Well I thought you'd be like Judge Judy,'" Goulding said.

"And I think when I heard that first I realized the influence that the American TV has on our on our young people."

It's all topped off with lunch in the judge's chambers — ham and cheese sandwiches provided by the Her Majesty's Penitentiary kitchen.

Chief Judge Pamela Goulding and students from Bishop Abraham Elementary have a ham and cheese sandwich prepared by the kitchen at Her Majesty's Penitentiary — the same meal served to people awaiting court appearances in St. John's. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

"It will be delicious," Goulding said, looking down at the Saran-wrapped sandwich, fruit cup and milk.

"It's a lunch that young people who are, unfortunately, in the Newfoundland Labrador youth centre, in secure custody would be having."

As for Mrs. Martin's guilty verdict, she says there's no hard feelings.

"Whatever was done here is left here today," she laughed. "They're a good group of kids so we're happy with any verdict that they made today."