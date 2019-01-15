Where are the keys? Back-to-back robberies spark tips from heavy civil association

As police in St. John's investigate back-to-back heists using heavy equipment, the association representing the industry is providing tips on how to keep machines out of hands of thieves — and that includes keeping a keen eye on where the keys are.

The Heavy Civil Association of Newfoundland and Labrador said it, and other associated groups, reached out to their members to warn of the recent robberies.

Sobeys on Kelsey Drive in St. John's was significantly damaged when, at around 5:30 a.m. Monday, thieves smashed through the front windows with a piece of heavy equipment, believed to be a backhoe. It was later found with the engine running on a nearby street.

On Sunday at 5:20 a.m., police were called to TD Bank on Elizabeth Avenue after a front-end loader was used to smash through one of its walls. Police did not say whether the thieves were successful in getting money.

The inside of the Sobeys on Kelsey Drive was completely exposed after a robbery Monday morning. (Sarah Smellie/CBC)

"Not only was the heavy equipment used to break into business establishments, the theft will also be a burden for the company or individual whose equipment was stolen," the heavy civil association told its members.

"The equipment will need to be replaced and any job where that equipment was used will be delayed."

Keep keys out of the equipment

The association suggests keeping detailed and accurate records of machinery, do background and reference checks on employees, and keep a list of authorized people on the worksite.

Proper lighting, fencing and secure gates are also helpful in ensuring equipment stays put, the association said.

"Make sure all keys are removed from equipment when it's not in use and kept in a lock box or other secure location," the group said.

For larger safety measures, the association said companies could purchase GPS tracking systems for the equipment or hire a security guard to monitor the worksite.

Meanwhile, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is encouraging anyone with informaton on the two robberies to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador