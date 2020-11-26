Kenny Green in custody after arrest by RNC

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has arrested Kenny Green, after a search spanning days and a major police operation that closed off a west-end St. John's street earlier this week.

According to a statement from the RNC, patrol officers and investigators located Green in the area of Campbell Avenue in St. John's on Wednesday at about 6 p.m.

Police say Green was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped a short time later in the area of Hamilton Avenue. The RNC says officers were able to take him into custody without incident.

After "multiple investigations" this week, the RNC says Green is facing charges of assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, dangerous driving, flight from police and breaches of court orders.

He has been held in custody to await an appearance at provincial court.

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers are pictured making an arrest near the corner of Hamilton Avenue and Patrick Street in St. John's shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday. (CBC)

The RNC had initially been seeking Green in connection with an assault in central St. John's on Sunday night.

On Monday morning, seven police cars and about a dozen officers descended on 374 Empire Ave., an address that has been associated with Green.

A section of the street was closed for three hours, as the RNC spoke with people inside the home. Officers eventually went inside, but Green wasn't there.

On Tuesday, the RNC issued a press release confirming they were looking for Green, and advising members of the public not to approach him.

A Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer points a rifle while outside 374 Empire Ave. in the west end of St. John's on Monday morning. The police were looking for a suspect in an assault investigation. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Convicted of manslaughter in 2014

In 2014, Green pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the beating death of Joey Whalen.

He got a six-year sentence after a joint submission by the defence and Crown. Green had initially been charged with second-degree murder.

That same year, while he was awaiting trial, Green was the target of a bloody melee at Her Majesty's Penitentiary. Inmates swarmed him in the chapel, attacking him with a church pew and a shank.

Green later received a $45,000 settlement from the province after filing a lawsuit alleging negligence over the chapel riot.

