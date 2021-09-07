This N.L. model turned contractor is making it big on a home improvement show

Kenny Brain, who is originally from Grand Falls-Windsor, N.L., is part of a new home renovation show airing on HGTV. (Submitted by Amy Doary)

Kenny Brain has made quite the career change in recent years, trading in his time in photo shoots to renovate homes across Canada.

A former model, Brain — who is originally from the central Newfoundland town of Grand Falls-Windsor — teamed up with home designer Kortney Wilson for Making It Home with Kortney and Kenny, a new home renovation show airing on HGTV.

It isn't Brain's first time on TV, however. He appeared as a contestant on Big Brother Canada.

Brain put modelling aside to find a career in skilled trades — a career option he says was downplayed while he was growing up. He said too little is being done to encourage people to consider the skilled trades.

"It was 'You go get a degree, this is the path that you take'. And I never really fully explored that idea to follow it until I followed the other path and it wasn't for me," Brain told The St. John's Morning Show.

"To be completely honest … the way it's been presented, it's been like a secondary. A lesser-than route," he added. "However, it's really not the case at all. It's an incredible career … It's something so gratifying that I needed in my life. I needed to do something with my own hands and see a product that I helped create."

Outside of showcasing the trades, Brain said he is also working to bring LGBTQ representation in the industry as a gay man in an industry of presumed heterosexual masculinity.

"I never saw anybody like myself on TV before growing up. And representation really, really matters," he said.

"I worked really hard to make sure the product my work ethic is on the forefront, and that being myself is the only thing that really matters. I'm so honoured that I can be any part of that visibility."

The show is about people at its core, according to Brain, who works with Wilson to turn homes and spaces into rooms that represent the people living there.

"The relationships that we build with the homeowners, they've just got so much heart. I'm just so proud of it," he said.

Kenny Brain and Kortney Wilson make up the title duo on HGTV's Making It Home with Kortney and Kenny. (Darren Goldstein/DSG Photo)

Shooting the show during the COVID-19 pandemic has come with challenges, though, filled with constant testing, tight deadlines and getting used to the cameras.

"Just imagine what you do when you're alone … the faces you make, the sounds you make, and you also verbalize everything that you think. So having to kind of do the work that I've gotten used to doing, but also think about how I'm projecting myself was definitely a learning curve," he said.

The pandemic has also Brain with another challenge: not being able to return to Newfoundland and Labrador in more than two years. He said he hopes to return soon to see his family, who all still live in the province.

Making It Home with Kortney and Kenny airs Wednesdays at 10:30 p.m. NT on HGTV.