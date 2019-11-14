Defence lawyer pleased Joe Smyth's conviction was overturned, but hoped to avoid 2nd trial

Lawyer Jerome Kennedy says an acquittal by the Newfoundland and Labrador Court of Appeal would have been the best possible outcome for his client, Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer Joe Smyth, but he is happy with the decision they received.

Kennedy hoped to avoid a second trial, but that's exactly what the appeals court ordered in a recent decision.

"We would have also have hoped that an unreasonable verdict argument could have worked and a not-guilty verdict entered, but the court of appeal chose to overturn the conviction and order a new trial," Kennedy said.

The decision to move forward now rests with the Crown prosecutors.

Kennedy expects it will take them a few weeks to make a decision on whether or not they will take Smyth to trial a second time.

Three judges agree

A panel of three judges unanimously decided to overturn Smyth's earlier conviction for obstructing justice.

Smyth was convicted on the charge last February, and given a suspended sentence and one year of probation in connection to his ticketing of a motorcyclist on May 12, 2017.

He was accused of intentionally giving a motorcycle driver a false ticket for running a red light even though video from a camera on the man's motorcycle clearly shows the light was green when the motorcycle drove through the intersection.

Joe Smyth, right, looks straight ahead as motorcycle driver Sayed Husaini enters the courtroom to testify at Smyth's obstruction of justice trial. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

Kennedy maintains Smyth never should have been charged.

He says the 41-year-old immediately admitted he made a mistake when he saw the video, but sincerely believed the ticket was warranted when he issued it.

The appeal court's written decision supports Kennedy's argument that the Crown failed to prove Smyth intentionally gave a false ticket.

"The judge erred in failing to reconcile the evidence with proof of the requirement ... that Mr. Smyth had the specific intent to obstruct justice," says the written decision.

Suspended without pay

Smyth has been suspended without pay from the police force since July 2018.

He has been embroiled in controversy for more than five years, since he fatally shot Don Dunphy on Easter Sunday in 2015 at Dunphy's home in Mitchells Brook.

Don Dunphy, seen speaking with CBC News during a 2011 interview, was shot to death in his home on April 5, 2015. (CBC)

He visited Dunphy to speak with him about a series of tweets Dunphy posted that were interpreted by some people as threatening.

In 2017, a judicial inquiry concluded that Smyth used "appropriate force in self-defence" when he shot Dunphy.

Kennedy said Smyth's past history with Dunphy and the inquiry is the reason he ended up in court again after issuing traffic tickets in 2017.

"From day one we argued that because this was Joe Smyth was the underlying basis that led to this prosecution."

During Smyth's obstruction of justice trial, Kennedy revealed that Smyth has post-traumatic stress disorder.

He added that the trial and appeal have taken a psychological and financial toll on Smyth and his family.

