Kenmount Terrace Community Centre ribbon ceremony punctuated by tribute

The Kenmount Terrace Community Centre has been open for a couple of months, but Friday marked its official grand opening.

With it came a memorial to Justin Tobin, a local skateboarder, filmmaker and journalist who helped design the skatepark with others from the St. John's skateboard community.

Tobin died from cancer before the park was completed. He was 31 years old.

"He believed making every day your best day.... He was kind, caring, respectful. A loving young man. He went above and beyond to help others. I'm so proud to be called his mom," said Yvonne Tobin to a room full of community members, municipal staff, friends and family inside the newly opened community centre.

"This is a bittersweet moment. However, I know with Justin's large, infectious smile he's stoked knowing that his legacy will live on forever."

The centre

Plans for the community centre and the park began in 2015. After years of community consultations the sod turning ceremony happened in 2017.

Plans for the Kenmount Terrace Community Centre began in 2015. The centre opened on Friday. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

The building includes a full-sized gymnasium, multi-purpose rooms, kitchen and outside the property offers a dog park, splash pad, basketball courts and the skatepark.

Funding for the $10 million building and outside amenities was cost-shared between the city and the provincial government.

What's more, Mayor Danny Breen said there's a large amount of space left behind the property which will be developed into walking trails.

But despite the subdivision having roughly 70 houses for sale right now, Breen said the community centre still meets the needs of the area.

"It's a great place to live, but it just makes it that much more appealing to people. Particularly young families but for seniors as well," he said.

"I'm not concerned about the number of listings."

Next up on the city's agenda is building the new Mews Centre near Mundy Pond Park.

That facility will include a swimming pool and cost around $25 million, according to Breen.

