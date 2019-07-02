'Bloody damned inconvenience': Single-lane traffic on part of Kenmount Road until fall

The daily commute for some drivers in St. John's could become a whole lot more frustrating for the next five months.

A part of Kenmount Road — of one of the busiest roads in St. John's — will be reduced to single-lane traffic in each direction, and a taxi company owner has some colourful language to describe how that could play out.

"It's gonna be a shitshow is what it's gonna be," said Derek Hayter, manager of Newfound Cabs. "You're talking one the heaviest used arteries in the city. There's no doubt about it."

The City of St. John's plan has the road reduced to one lane in both directions between Polina Road and Peet Street until Nov. 30, while crews work on the storm sewer.

Hayter said it might not cause huge problems in the morning, when traffic is thinner. But in the evenings when traffic is heavier, he said, it will likely be a different story.

"That's going to be a nightmare," he said.

There's the old saying [about] the four seasons in Newfoundland: fall, winter, spring and construction. - Derek Hayter

He said last week drivers got a taste of what it could be like, as crews worked on the curbs on the westbound lanes near the Team Gushue Highway turnoff to Kelsey Drive.

"It was nothing abnormal for the traffic to be backed up right down past Pippy Place, down past the Liquor Corporation," he said.

Cab drivers could take a hit

When traffic is backed up because of construction, Hayter said most cab drivers will turn off the meter function which charges a passenger a quarter for every 32 seconds the cab is travelling at less than 10 kilometres an hour.

Traffic along Kenmount Road will be reduced to one lane in both directions between Polina Road and Peet Street until Nov. 30, says the City of St. John's. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

So some passengers don't pay extra for the construction, but cab drivers take "a bit of a hit," he said.

But most drivers will likely just try to find an alternate route, he said.

Ultimately, Hayter says both he and his drivers are used to traffic tangles because of construction in the city.

"There's the old saying [about] the four seasons in Newfoundland: fall, winter, spring and construction," he said. "It's a bloody damned inconvenience to everybody, not just us, but what can you do? The roads have to be fixed."

