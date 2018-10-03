New
St. John's green-lights overnight construction on Kenmount Road
The City of St. John's expects the full project to be be finished by mid-November.
Crews realigning Polina Road, upgrading sewer in front of Avalon Mall
Expect a few noisy nights on Kenmount Road in St. John's this week.
The city has given the go-ahead for overnight road construction in the area of Polina Road and the Avalon Mall, where workers are realigning the road and upgrading the storm sewer.
Work has been ongoing during the day and evening since July, but for the rest of the week, until Sunday, crews have the green light to run their equipment all night long.
The exact schedule for the overnight work is still being worked out. The full project should be finished by mid-November.