'Tis the season: Construction coming to Kenmount Road this June
Phase 2 of a storm sewer project will affect a stretch of one of St. John's busiest thoroughfares.
Crews will work on stretch from Polina Road toward Peet Street in St. John's for five months
Drivers in St. John's can expect slowdowns on a stretch of one of the city's busiest thoroughfares this summer, as construction work on Kenmount Road is expected to begin in late June.
The project will affect a portion of Kenmount Road from Polina Road toward Peet Street, said the City of St. John's in a press release, as crews upgrade storm sewer infrastructure.
The city said the work is expected to last for about five months, and while Kenmount Road will remain open to traffic, "disruptions and slowdowns are expected" and pedestrians will be allowed only on one side of the street.
An exact start date on the work is pending. The 2019 construction work is the second phase of the storm sewer project, which began last year.
