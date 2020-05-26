Here we go again: Kenmount Road construction to resume next week, with a 6-month timeline

Kenmount Road construction will resume in early June, according to a city news release on Tuesday. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

Construction on Kenmount Road in St. John's will resume in the first week of June, marking a third year for an ambitious project to upgrade the storm sewer along one of the city's busiest roadways, according to a city news release on Tuesday.

Kenmount Road will be down to one lane in each direction, the city said.

Disruptions and slowdowns are expected.

Construction is expected to last for six months, according to the city. The work will focus on the area Peet Street and Pippy Place.

Hours of construction will be Monday to Friday, and every second Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Traffic on Kenmount Road will be down to one lane in each direction, the city said in a news release on Tuesday. Disruptions and slowdowns are expected. (City of St. John's/Twitter)

The city said Occupational Health and Safety measures will be implemented based on the latest guidelines recommended for COVID-19.

"The city is currently working with business and property owners located in this section to minimize impact to businesses," the news release reads.

Pedestrian traffic will continue on one side of the road during construction.

The city said a traffic advisory will be issued prior to construction starting.

The work will ultimately continue up Kenmount Road to the Team Gushue overpass.

