Dangerous Kenmount and Polina intersection realigned and re-opened

The intersection at Kenmount Road and Polina Road re-opened on Tuesday after months of construction, and the city says safety will improve as a result.

The intersection was notorious for being one of the most dangerous in the city, most notably after claiming the life of Nick Coates in 2013.

The 27-year old was killed when his motorcycle was struck by a pickup truck after a drunk driver had pulled out of Polina Road.

Citizens — some saying they've seen numerous accidents at the intersection — have called for changes to the intersection for years.

Now that the realignment is complete, with traffic lights installed, the city said in a release that motorist and pedestrian safety in the area will be significantly improved.

Construction will continue on Kenmount Road until November, according to the city. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

The Polina Road realignment took roughly three months to complete, and was part of the ongoing road construction in the area where the city is upgrading a storm sewer along Kenmount Road.

It also includes a new entrance to the Avalon Mall parking lot and the surrounding businesses.

The entire construction project should be completed by November, the city says.

