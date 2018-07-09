Skip to Main Content
Kenmount Terrace homes being evacuated, but city says 'fire is under control'
Updated

Kenmount Terrace homes being evacuated, but city says 'fire is under control'

Police are going door to door in a St. John's subdivision as crews bring a roaring forest fire under control.

City of St. John's has opened its Emergency Operations Centre.

CBC News ·
Police are asking residents of Kenmount Terrace to evacuate as a fire burns nearby. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

Homes in the Kenmount Terrace neighbourhood of St. John's are being evacuated as fire burns in a wooded area on the cusp of the subdivision. 

Hot weather and high winds have posed problems for crews who are battling the fire, but the City of St. John's said conditions are improving and the fire is getting 'under control'.
Police and fire crews are on the scene in the Kenmount Terrace area. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

Police are going door to door asking residents to leave their homes while other neighbours are already in the process of packing up to leave.

Metrobus is sending a fleet to help with the evacuation. The City of St. John's said it will be opening its emergency operations centre.

Two water bombers and a helicopter have been sent to battle the flames.

Speaking with local media around 2:30 p.m., St. John's Regional Fire Department acting platoon chief Scott Tilley said the department is "quite confident in our abilities to get ahead of this right now."

He said he estimates the fire is about half a kilometre long.

One home caught fire, but firefighters managed to stop the blaze.

Smoke can be seen billowing from the area.

A fire is burning near Kenmount Terrace in St. John's. (Vanessa Hicks)

Noah Burton, a resident of the area, said he was at school and ran home to see what was happening.

A neighbour said his back deck was on fire when he arrived. 



Many residents in the area came home to rescue their pets and retrieve personal belongings before they were forced to evacuate. 
A couple evacuates Kenmount Terrace with two dogs in tow. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us