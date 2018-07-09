Kenmount Terrace homes being evacuated, but city says 'fire is under control'
City of St. John's has opened its Emergency Operations Centre.
Homes in the Kenmount Terrace neighbourhood of St. John's are being evacuated as fire burns in a wooded area on the cusp of the subdivision.
The public are asked to avoid the Kenmount Terrace / Kenmount Road area as crews address the fire in the back of Orlando and Great Eastern. The fire is under control as conditions are improving. Please shut down your HVAC systems in the area.—@CityofStJohns
Police are going door to door asking residents to leave their homes while other neighbours are already in the process of packing up to leave.
Metrobus is sending a fleet to help with the evacuation. The City of St. John's said it will be opening its emergency operations centre.
Two water bombers and a helicopter have been sent to battle the flames.
Speaking with local media around 2:30 p.m., St. John's Regional Fire Department acting platoon chief Scott Tilley said the department is "quite confident in our abilities to get ahead of this right now."
He said he estimates the fire is about half a kilometre long.
Members of the <a href="https://twitter.com/RNC_PoliceNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RNC_PoliceNL</a> are going to each house in the path of the Kenmount Terrace fire telling them to leave. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/sjmorningshow?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sjmorningshow</a> <a href="https://t.co/urQ9PfgHIm">pic.twitter.com/urQ9PfgHIm</a>—@Fred_Hutton
One home caught fire, but firefighters managed to stop the blaze.
The City is closely monitoring the emerging situation in the Kenmount Park area. We will be opening our Emergency Operations Centre to be at the ready and crews from SJRFD are on the scene.—@CityofStJohns
Smoke can be seen billowing from the area.
Noah Burton, a resident of the area, said he was at school and ran home to see what was happening.
A neighbour said his back deck was on fire when he arrived.
This man was turned back when he tried to get to his house. He watched at firefighters put water on the siding and roof. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/sjmorningshow?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sjmorningshow</a> <a href="https://t.co/C08ulqMGSk">pic.twitter.com/C08ulqMGSk</a>—@Fred_Hutton
Video of out of control fire in the Kenmount Terrace area <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNL</a> <a href="https://t.co/bNaOsZWhou">pic.twitter.com/bNaOsZWhou</a>—@SJ_Miller87
Pictures from Orlando Place of the fire <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNL</a> <a href="https://t.co/rqfwTAlkxK">pic.twitter.com/rqfwTAlkxK</a>—@SJ_Miller87
Many residents in the area came home to rescue their pets and retrieve personal belongings before they were forced to evacuate.