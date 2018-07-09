Kenmount Terrace homes being evacuated, but city says 'fire is under control'

Homes in the Kenmount Terrace neighbourhood of St. John's are being evacuated as fire burns in a wooded area on the cusp of the subdivision.



The public are asked to avoid the Kenmount Terrace / Kenmount Road area as crews address the fire in the back of Orlando and Great Eastern. The fire is under control as conditions are improving. Please shut down your HVAC systems in the area. —@CityofStJohns Hot weather and high winds have posed problems for crews who are battling the fire, but the City of St. John's said conditions are improving and the fire is getting 'under control'.

Police and fire crews are on the scene in the Kenmount Terrace area. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

Police are going door to door asking residents to leave their homes while other neighbours are already in the process of packing up to leave.

Metrobus is sending a fleet to help with the evacuation. The City of St. John's said it will be opening its emergency operations centre.

Two water bombers and a helicopter have been sent to battle the flames.

Speaking with local media around 2:30 p.m., St. John's Regional Fire Department acting platoon chief Scott Tilley said the department is "quite confident in our abilities to get ahead of this right now."



He said he estimates the fire is about half a kilometre long.

Members of the <a href="https://twitter.com/RNC_PoliceNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RNC_PoliceNL</a> are going to each house in the path of the Kenmount Terrace fire telling them to leave. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/sjmorningshow?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sjmorningshow</a> <a href="https://t.co/urQ9PfgHIm">pic.twitter.com/urQ9PfgHIm</a> —@Fred_Hutton

One home caught fire, but firefighters managed to stop the blaze.

The City is closely monitoring the emerging situation in the Kenmount Park area. We will be opening our Emergency Operations Centre to be at the ready and crews from SJRFD are on the scene. —@CityofStJohns

Smoke can be seen billowing from the area.

A fire is burning near Kenmount Terrace in St. John's. (Vanessa Hicks)

Noah Burton, a resident of the area, said he was at school and ran home to see what was happening.

A neighbour said his back deck was on fire when he arrived.

This man was turned back when he tried to get to his house. He watched at firefighters put water on the siding and roof. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/sjmorningshow?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sjmorningshow</a> <a href="https://t.co/C08ulqMGSk">pic.twitter.com/C08ulqMGSk</a> —@Fred_Hutton

Video of out of control fire in the Kenmount Terrace area <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNL</a> <a href="https://t.co/bNaOsZWhou">pic.twitter.com/bNaOsZWhou</a> —@SJ_Miller87

Pictures from Orlando Place of the fire <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNL</a> <a href="https://t.co/rqfwTAlkxK">pic.twitter.com/rqfwTAlkxK</a> —@SJ_Miller87



Many residents in the area came home to rescue their pets and retrieve personal belongings before they were forced to evacuate.

A couple evacuates Kenmount Terrace with two dogs in tow. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

