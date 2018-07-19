Change a tire, change your world: Pro tips for everybody from a mechanic

Potholes are sneaky.

They can ruin your day — and potentially wreck your car!

Changing a tire may be intimidating, but it's a task that can be done ... with the right know-how.

Mechanic and all-round car guru Kelly Denine is here with just that.

Click the player above, and Kelly will walk you through the process. In 90 seconds, you'll be set up for success.

More from Kelly the Mechanic

Watch for the next Kelly the Mechanic instalment on Here & Now next Thursday, and on our digital and social platforms.

In the meantime, you may like our previous episode, on the right technique for changing your wiper blades.

Next week: car diagnostics.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador